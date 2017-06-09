09:38 Kyrgyzstan, Russia sign multipl...

09:38 Kyrgyzstan, Russia sign multiple documents during Atambayev's state visit to Russia

Tuesday Jun 20

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, who is in Russia on a state visit, held closed and narrow format talks in the Kremlin on June 20, official media report. Putin and Atambayev signed a Declaration on Strengthening the Alliance and Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Chicago, IL

