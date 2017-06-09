09:30 Iftars on behalf of President held in all regions of Kyrgyzstan
Iftars for Muslims have been organized in all regions of Kyrgyzstan on behalf of the President Almazbek Atambayev during the holy month of Ramadan, Turmush reports. Thus, iftar in the city of Osh brought together more than 400 people, in Talas and Jalal-Abad towns about 600 people, in Karakol and Balykchy towns 600, in Kara-Balta and Kant towns 200, in Batken region 250.
