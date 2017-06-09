09:29 Ananievo blast: Prime Minister orders thorough investigation

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov ordered the Ministry of Interior to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the explosion at the gas station in Ananievo village of the Issyk-Kul region, the Government said in a statement. The Ministry of Emergency Situations was also tasked to carry out investigation, while the Environmental and Technical Safety Inspectorate must check the safety conformance of all gas stations and to close down in case of violation of safety rules.

