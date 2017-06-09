09:29 Ananievo blast: Prime Minister ...

09:29 Ananievo blast: Prime Minister orders thorough investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AkiPress

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov ordered the Ministry of Interior to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the explosion at the gas station in Ananievo village of the Issyk-Kul region, the Government said in a statement. The Ministry of Emergency Situations was also tasked to carry out investigation, while the Environmental and Technical Safety Inspectorate must check the safety conformance of all gas stations and to close down in case of violation of safety rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC