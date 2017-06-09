09:16 3rd International Day of Yoga t...

09:16 3rd International Day of Yoga to be celebrated in Bishkek

Embassy of India will mark 3rd International Day of Yoga in Bishkek on July 1, the Embassy said. In partnership with Bishkek city administration and State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan, the Embassy will hold the main event of the International Yoga Day on 1st July 2017 in front of the Monument of Kurmanjan Datka.

Chicago, IL

