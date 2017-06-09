09:08 $340,000 for earthquake-affected households in Chon-Alai: Swiss Embassy

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Aga Khan Foundation and Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation in the Kyrgyz Republic join forces to support the most vulnerable households in Chon-Alai affected by the earthquakes of May 2017, the Swiss Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said. The three organizations will allocate in total up to $340,000 to provide shelter assistance to highly vulnerable earthquake-affected households in Chon-Alai district of Osh oblast, to train local masons on affordable para-seismic construction norms and techniques, as well as to provide legal assistance to help the affected households claim their housing, land and property rights and access affordable and reliable insurance.

