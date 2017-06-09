09:07 Tayirbek Sarpashev dismissed as Chairman of State Registration Service
Tayirbek Sarpashev stepped down as the Chairman of the State Registration Service, sources familiar with the situation told AKIpress. On 13 Feb. 2017, Sarpashev has applied to the Prime Minister with the request to suspend him from office for investigation.
