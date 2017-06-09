09:05 U.S. Embassy in Bishkek conduct...

09:05 U.S. Embassy in Bishkek conducting a series of concerts to celebrate 4th of July

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic is conducting a series of concerts featuring the American blues band "Mem Shannon and the Membership Band." This tour celebrates the 241st Independence Day of the United States of America.

Chicago, IL

