09:05 U.S. Embassy in Bishkek conducting a series of concerts to celebrate 4th of July
The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic is conducting a series of concerts featuring the American blues band "Mem Shannon and the Membership Band." This tour celebrates the 241st Independence Day of the United States of America.
