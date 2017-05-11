: World Bank offers to raise financing of Digital CASA...

: World Bank offers to raise financin...

The World Bank suggests to raise financing of the Digital CASA project activities from previously approved budget of $20 million to $50 million, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on May 12. In this connection, the Ministry of Finance and State Committee for IT and Communications were assigned to work through this proposal, The two state departments were also ordered to consider the question of creation a staff unit of IT-specialist in state bodies for the implementation of this project. Digital CASA - Kyrgyzstan aims to improve high-speed international and national cheaper broadband access and a shared digital government infrastructure for the digital economy in the country.

