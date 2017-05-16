Rehabilitation center for torture vic...

Rehabilitation center for torture victims opens in Bishkek

A rehabilitation center for torture victims has opened here, the press service of the National Coalition Against Torture in Kyrgyzstan reported Tuesday. Torture victims will receive medical, psychological, social and legal assistance at the center, said head of the center Tynchtykbek Asanov.

