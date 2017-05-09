New Uzbek President Goes To China Loo...

New Uzbek President Goes To China Looking To Expand Bilateral Ties

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzyaev will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top Chinese officials, as well as with representatives of leading Chinese companies. The visit lasts through May 13, after which he will attend his first major international conference as Uzbek head of state when he stays on in China for the May 14-15 One Belt-One Road forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC