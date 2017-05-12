Kyrgyzstan: Russia Cancels Debts, But Credit Pile Remains High

Kyrgyzstan has for some time been barreling toward a sovereign debt crunch, but lucky for it, Russia has just wiped $240 million off the slate. At the time, Kurmanbek Bakiyev was president of Kyrgyzstan and he had bagged a $2 billion credit deal that included $1.7 billion that was to be spent toward paying Russian companies build Kambar-Ata hydropower station station on the Naryn River - a project that has since hit the buffers.

