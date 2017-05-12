Kyrgyzstan: Russia Cancels Debts, But...

Kyrgyzstan: Russia Cancels Debts, But Credit Pile Remains High

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

Kyrgyzstan has for some time been barreling toward a sovereign debt crunch, but lucky for it, Russia has just wiped $240 million off the slate. At the time, Kurmanbek Bakiyev was president of Kyrgyzstan and he had bagged a $2 billion credit deal that included $1.7 billion that was to be spent toward paying Russian companies build Kambar-Ata hydropower station station on the Naryn River - a project that has since hit the buffers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC