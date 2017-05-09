Kyrgyzstan: Ruling Party Nominates Pr...

Kyrgyzstan: Ruling Party Nominates Presidential Candidate

Kyrgyzstan's prime minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov, seen here on the right, as he attends an agricultural fair in Bishkek on May 17, 2017. Kyrgyzstan's ruling Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan has picked incumbent prime minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov as its nominee for the presidency, Kyrgyz media has reported , ending speculation that incumbent leader Almazbek Atambayev intends to extend his time in office.

