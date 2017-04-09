kyrgyzstan landslide
Kyrgyzstan observed a day of mourning on 30 April to commemorate the victims of a landslide that struck the village of Ayu in the Osh region Saturday, killing at least 24 people. The Emergencies Ministry said nine children were among the dead.
