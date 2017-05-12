Korea culture schools to be established around the globe
Institutions to serve as base camp for those from other countries to experience Korean culture will be set up in 20 places around the world, a state-run institution that aims to spread the use of Korean language announced. According to King Sejong Institute Foundation, 20 Sejong Culture Academies will be established in 20 cities by the end of this year.
