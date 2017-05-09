Kazakhstan to issue funds to Kyrgyzstan for integration into EurAsEC

The Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Kyrgyzstan on the development of economic cooperation in the conditions of Eurasian economic integration," TASS reported. Under the agreement, the Kazakh side will render assistance in an amount of $100 million to the Kyrgyz side in order to facilitate the integration processes of the Kyrgyz Republic into the Eurasian Economic Community , Kazakh Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov said while presenting the bill to the MPs.

