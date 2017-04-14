ICD Signs MOU with RKDF to cooperate in identifying projects that need financing

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector , the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank Group, has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund in order to identify projects and programmes for financing and co-financing in financial sector in accordance with the respective policies of each institution. The MoU envisages enhancing trade and investment opportunities in the country through co-financing and co-investments, with the aim of promoting inclusive growth and financial inclusion.

