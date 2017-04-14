ICD Signs MOU with RKDF to cooperate ...

ICD Signs MOU with RKDF to cooperate in identifying projects that need financing

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector , the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank Group, has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund in order to identify projects and programmes for financing and co-financing in financial sector in accordance with the respective policies of each institution. The MoU envisages enhancing trade and investment opportunities in the country through co-financing and co-investments, with the aim of promoting inclusive growth and financial inclusion.

