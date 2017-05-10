AFC U20 Futsal Championship: Iran dow...

AFC U20 Futsal Championship: Iran down Kyrgyzstan

The Islamic Republic of Iran made it four wins out of four at the AFC U20 Futsal Championship on Saturday, as a 10-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic saw them reinforce their position at the top of Group D. Having already secured their ticket to the quarter-finals on Friday, Iran warmed up for their last eight meeting with Lebanon by going ahead within seven minutes at the Hua Mark Indoor Stadium thanks to Hamzeh Kadkhoda's smart finish. In what was proving to be a blistering first half display by the Iranians, further goals from Mohammad Jamebalani, Hamid Ghahramani, captain Mahdi Karimi and Kadkhoda again, saw head coach Ali Arani's side take a commanding 5-0 lead going into the break.

Chicago, IL

