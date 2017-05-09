17:37 EU Ambassador on upcoming election: EU convinced that...
On May 12, the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic hosted a reception to celebrate Europe Day. The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions, members of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and Members of Parliament, representatives of state institutions, international organizations, business associations and non-governmental sector as well as by participants of the EU funded educational and cultural programmes.
