17:16 Funeral prayers held for landslide victims in Ayu village to...

Muslim funeral prayers were held for landslide victims in the Ayu village of Osh region on May 2 to stop the searches of bodies of 21 missing, some of the bereaved families insist on continuing digging, Osh governor's office said. Massive landslide buried 7 homes with 24 people inside in Ayu village of Uzgen district in Osh region at around 7 am GMT+6 on April 29. One of the homes was empty.

