17:16 Funeral prayers held for landsl...

17:16 Funeral prayers held for landslide victims in Ayu village to...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Muslim funeral prayers were held for landslide victims in the Ayu village of Osh region on May 2 to stop the searches of bodies of 21 missing, some of the bereaved families insist on continuing digging, Osh governor's office said. Massive landslide buried 7 homes with 24 people inside in Ayu village of Uzgen district in Osh region at around 7 am GMT+6 on April 29. One of the homes was empty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC