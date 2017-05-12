17:00 Osh landslide: Search for bodie...

17:00 Osh landslide: Search for bodies of 16 missing stopped

Thursday May 4 Read more: AkiPress

The search for bodies of 16 victims of the landslide has been stopped today, May 4, the Osh government said. Upon the relatives' consent and in observance of Muslim laws, the search for bodies of 16 missing was stopped on May 4. Massive landslide buried 7 homes with 24 people inside in Ayu village of Uzgen district in Osh region at around 7 am GMT+6 on April 29. One of the homes was empty.

