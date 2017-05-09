16:44 Kyrgyzstan lags behind Kazakhst...

16:44 Kyrgyzstan lags behind Kazakhstan in introducing renewable energy facilities - " MP

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: AkiPress

Kyrgyzstan is turning into an importer of electricity, MP Ekmat Baibakpayev said on May 23 during the session of the Parliament Committee for Economic and Fiscal Policy. He presented draft amendments to law of Kyrgyzstan on renewable energy sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC