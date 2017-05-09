16:39 Issyk-Kul makes it to TOP-3 resorts in CIS popular among Russian tourists
Issyk-Kul has made it to the TOP-3 resorts in the CIS countries popular among the Russian tourists, according to the ranking conducted by the TourStat analytical agency. The top five resorts in the CIS countries popular among Russian tourists are located in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Armenia.
