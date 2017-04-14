15:00 European Film Festival kicks off in Bishkek
Ten films will be screened as part of the Festival of European Films, which will run in Bishkek on May 11-14. Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic, Ambassador Cesare de Montis and Director of the Cinematography Department Muktaly Bektenaliyev took part in the opening ceremony of the festival.
