14:23 4.2 mln som donated to those affected by earthquake and landslide in Osh

Thursday May 18

2,355,452 som were transferred to the bank account for victims of the landslide in Ayu village, Uzgen district, Osh region. The special bank accounts were opened for donations for victims of the landslide in Uzgen district of Osh region and the earthquake in Chon Alay district of Osh region.



