14:17 New song of president Atambayev...

14:17 New song of president Atambayev written 40 years ago released

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AkiPress

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev's song called Eneme devoted to his mother was released on the eve of the Mother's Day. Akipress news agency was able to find out details about creation of the song; it was written by Almazbek Atambayev almost 40 years ago and was played on the stage at Issyk-Kul regional drama theatre once, for which Atambayev was paid some 100-200 rubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,664 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC