14:17 New song of president Atambayev written 40 years ago released

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev's song called Eneme devoted to his mother was released on the eve of the Mother's Day. Akipress news agency was able to find out details about creation of the song; it was written by Almazbek Atambayev almost 40 years ago and was played on the stage at Issyk-Kul regional drama theatre once, for which Atambayev was paid some 100-200 rubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.