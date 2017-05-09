14:13 Special bank accounts opened fo...

14:13 Special bank accounts opened for residents affected by...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan opened special bank accounts to raise funds for residents of Uzgen district, who were affected by landslide and residents of Chon-Alai district affected by earthquake, the press service of the Ministry reports. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC