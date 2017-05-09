14:13 Special bank accounts opened for residents affected by...
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan opened special bank accounts to raise funds for residents of Uzgen district, who were affected by landslide and residents of Chon-Alai district affected by earthquake, the press service of the Ministry reports. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.
