13:21 Kyrgyz Ambassador suggests Pakistani textile company establishing enterprise in Kyrgyzstan

The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Pakistan Erik Beishembiyev met with the CEO of Aziz Sons textile company Mr Muhammad Yasin Zairy on May 18 in the framework of activities aimed at attracting foreign investors, the Kyrgyz foreign ministry said. In the meeting that took place in the city of Karachi, Ambassador Beishembiyev suggested the Aziz Sons CEO to consider investing in creation of a textile enterprise in Kyrgyzstan.

