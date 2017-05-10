13:21 Kyrgyz Ambassador suggests Pakistani textile company establishing enterprise in Kyrgyzstan
The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in Pakistan Erik Beishembiyev met with the CEO of Aziz Sons textile company Mr Muhammad Yasin Zairy on May 18 in the framework of activities aimed at attracting foreign investors, the Kyrgyz foreign ministry said. In the meeting that took place in the city of Karachi, Ambassador Beishembiyev suggested the Aziz Sons CEO to consider investing in creation of a textile enterprise in Kyrgyzstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC