13:05 President, PM discuss assistance to landslide-affected villagers in Osh region
President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov at his office on May 11 to discuss assistance to the landslide-affected villagers in Chon-Alai and Uzgen districts of Osh region. During the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov briefed the President about the ongoing works to eliminate consequences of natural disasters and to provide assistance to the landslide-affected villages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC