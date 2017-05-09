13:05 President, PM discuss assistanc...

13:05 President, PM discuss assistance to landslide-affected villagers in Osh region

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov at his office on May 11 to discuss assistance to the landslide-affected villagers in Chon-Alai and Uzgen districts of Osh region. During the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov briefed the President about the ongoing works to eliminate consequences of natural disasters and to provide assistance to the landslide-affected villages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC