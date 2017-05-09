13:05 President, PM discuss assistance to landslide-affected villagers in Osh region

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov at his office on May 11 to discuss assistance to the landslide-affected villagers in Chon-Alai and Uzgen districts of Osh region. During the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov briefed the President about the ongoing works to eliminate consequences of natural disasters and to provide assistance to the landslide-affected villages.

