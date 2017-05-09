13:00 Timeline of Kyrgyz currency history since 1993
National currency of the Kyrgyz Republic, the som, was introduced on May 10, 1993, replacing the Soviet ruble after Kyrgyzstan got independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On May 10, 2017, the som turns 24. The ISO 4217 currency code is KGS.
