12:46 412 million som allocated for Balykchy - Korumdu road works: Minister

Wednesday May 24

Allocation of some 500 million som more is under consideration, said Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliyev on Wednesday speaking at the parliament session. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.

Chicago, IL

