12:28 Permanent Under-Secretary at UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office to visit Kyrgyzstan

Permanent Under-Secretary at UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office to visit Kyrgyzstan

Thursday

Simon McDonald, a Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service, will visit Kyrgyzstan May 25-27, Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. Kyrgyz foreign ministry spokesperson Ayimkan Kulukeyeva said that Mr McDonald will visit Ata Bayit memorial to lay flowers to those killed in the April 2010 revolution.

Chicago, IL

