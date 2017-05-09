12:28 Permanent Under-Secretary at UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office to visit Kyrgyzstan
Simon McDonald, a Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service, will visit Kyrgyzstan May 25-27, Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday. Kyrgyz foreign ministry spokesperson Ayimkan Kulukeyeva said that Mr McDonald will visit Ata Bayit memorial to lay flowers to those killed in the April 2010 revolution.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
