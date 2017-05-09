11:38 Creeping landslide engulfs 36 homes in Uzgen

Slow-moving landslide engulfed 36 homes in the village of Kurbu-Tash, Uzgen district of Osh region, specialist on land issues Orunbek Jakypbayev told Turmush correspondent on May 8. "The landslide continues to move. The muds have wrecked already 35 homes and a rural health post.

