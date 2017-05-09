11:25 Most of deals inked during Atambayev's India trip under implementation: Indian Ambassador
Most of the agreements signed during the visit of President Almazbek Atambayev to India last year are under implementation, Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Savithri Lakshmanan said May 17. The remarks were made at the IndiaKyrgyz Health Summit 2017, which is being held in Bishkek on May 17-18. A series of meetings between medical experts of the two countries are planned within the summit.
