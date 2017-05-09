11:22 Court in Bishkek sentences Maksim Bakiyev to life in prison in absentia
The Pervomay District Court of Bishkek rendered a verdict against Maksim Bakiyev, son of ousted president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, and his associates on May 12 in absentia. Bakiyev was found guilty of corruption and money laundering in Kyrgyz companies and sentenced to life in prison with confiscation of property.
