11:11 Judiciary system shall be reformed and improved constantly: UNDP rule of law adviser

Judiciary system shall be reformed and improved constantly: UNDP rule of law adviser

13 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

The judiciary system shall be reformed and improved constantly in line with the latest developments, Lucio Valerio Sarandrea, a Chief Technical Adviser on Rule of Law for UNDP, told AKIpress in an interview. There is a not a point where one can clearly state that the reform is done and we have to stop it.

Chicago, IL

