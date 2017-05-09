10:47 EBRD to provide funds for modernization of Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan

The EBRD is providing loan and grant financing to Manas Airport, the main air gateway in the Kyrgyz Republic, for the modernisation of the terminal building, the EBRD reports. The airport operating company, MIA , will receive a loan of US$ 4.7 million and an investment grant of US$ 500,000 to address the growing demand for good quality airport services in the Kyrgyz Republic, and will assist the installation of a ventilation and heating system, which complies with international best practice and energy efficiency standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.