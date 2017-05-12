10:45 Kyrgyz Government introduces veterinary control on Chychkan checkpoint

Kyrgyz Government introduced a veterinary control on the Chychkan checkpoint located in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region, The veterinary control was introduced in the Chychkan checkpoint due to the closure of one in the Ryazan-Sai checkpoint, which is located in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. The Government said the move is aimed at ensuring effective veterinary control at checkpoints across the state border of Kyrgyzstan, following the veterinary rules for the import, export and transit of livestock, and protecting Kyrgyzstan from the contagious animal diseases.

