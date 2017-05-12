10:45 Kyrgyz Government introduces ve...

10:45 Kyrgyz Government introduces veterinary control on Chychkan checkpoint

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AkiPress

Kyrgyz Government introduced a veterinary control on the Chychkan checkpoint located in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region, The veterinary control was introduced in the Chychkan checkpoint due to the closure of one in the Ryazan-Sai checkpoint, which is located in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. The Government said the move is aimed at ensuring effective veterinary control at checkpoints across the state border of Kyrgyzstan, following the veterinary rules for the import, export and transit of livestock, and protecting Kyrgyzstan from the contagious animal diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC