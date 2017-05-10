10:40 President Atambayev congratulat...

10:40 President Atambayev congratulates Hassan Rouhani on his reelection as president of Iran

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev extended his congratulations to Hassan Rouhani on the reelection as the president of Iran. "Accept my sincere congratulations on your reelection as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

