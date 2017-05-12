10:38 Kyrgyz, Japanese FMs discuss cooperation issues

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldayev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Fumio Kishida on May 1 in Ashgabat as the two FMs attended the 6th meeting of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, which was chaired by Turkmenistan in 2016. During the meeting, Japanese FM Kishida extended condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Japan over the deadly landslide in Ayu village in Osh that killed 24. Abdyldayev told about the ongoing project "Taza Koom" aimed at digitalizing the government services rendered to the people.

