10:37 Earthquake strikes near Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

Earthquake strikes near Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

According to the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences, the earthquake was recorded at 23:03 on May 21. The epicenter of the earthquake was located on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, 8 km to the southeast of Dostuk village, 16 km to the southeast of district center Ala-Buka, 16 km to the southwest of Kerben village, 40 km to the north of Namangan city, 45 km to the southeast of Terek-Sai village, 45 km to the west of Tash-Komur city.

Chicago, IL

