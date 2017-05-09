10:26 7.2 mln som for quake-affected and 6.1 mln som for...

10:26 7.2 mln som for quake-affected ...

As of May 23, 7,204,509 som were transferred to the victims of the earthquake in Chon-Alay district of Osh region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said. The special bank accounts were opened for donations for victims of the landslide in Uzgen district of Osh region and the earthquake in Chon Alay district of Osh region.

