10:04 Drawing exhibition "Imagining European Union" opens in Bishkek

The drawing exhibition "Imagining European Union" opened in Bishkek-based exhibition hall of the national union of artists on May 4. The exhibition concluded two-month-long drawing contest organized by the Delegation of the European Union for the schoolchildren throughout the Kyrgyz Republic, the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic said. Both events were dedicated to celebration of the Day of Europe and 60th anniversary of the European Union.

