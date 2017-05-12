10:04 Drawing exhibition "Imagining European Union" opens in Bishkek
The drawing exhibition "Imagining European Union" opened in Bishkek-based exhibition hall of the national union of artists on May 4. The exhibition concluded two-month-long drawing contest organized by the Delegation of the European Union for the schoolchildren throughout the Kyrgyz Republic, the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic said. Both events were dedicated to celebration of the Day of Europe and 60th anniversary of the European Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC