09:53 Russia writes off Kyrgyzstan's $240 million debt

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev signed an order on writing off $240 million of Kyrgyzstan's debt, the official media report. The order was signed on April 28. The document orders to sign a protocol to the agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan on regulation of debt from loans given by Russia to Kyrgyzstan as of 20 September 2017.

