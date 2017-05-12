09:53 Russia writes off Kyrgyzstan's $240 million debt

09:53 Russia writes off Kyrgyzstan's ...

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev signed an order on writing off $240 million of Kyrgyzstan's debt, the official media report. The order was signed on April 28. The document orders to sign a protocol to the agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan on regulation of debt from loans given by Russia to Kyrgyzstan as of 20 September 2017.

