09:29 UN agencies to provide relief assistance to disaster-affected parts of Kyrgyzstan

The Disaster Response Coordination Unit under chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Minister Kubatbek Boronov discussed response to disasters that occurred in the south of the country, including landslides in Uzgen district and the earthquake in Chon Alay district, provision of assistance to affected population. Minister Boronov briefed the attendees of the meeting about the current situation, the size of the caused damage, the number of victims and the needed supplies.

