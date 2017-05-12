09:15 Switzerland to support a 10-yea...

09:15 Switzerland to support a 10-year project on enhancing parliamentarism in Kyrgyzstan

On 28 April UNDP in Kyrgyzstan informed about the launch of a new project "Strong and Inclusive Parliamentary Democracy" aimed at strengthening parliamentary democracy in Kyrgyzstan, ensuring its transparency and accountability to citizens, Swiss Embassy said. The project will be implemented by UNDP in Kyrgyzstan and funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation .

Chicago, IL

