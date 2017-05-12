09:13 Osh landslide: Bodies of father...

09:13 Osh landslide: Bodies of father and son recovered, search for bodies of 19 continues

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AkiPress

Bodies of a father and his son were recovered and 19 are still buried under the soil as landslide struck Ayu village in Osh region on April 29, the Ministry of Emergencies said. The bodies were found at 18:45 GMT+6 on May 2. The dead man was identified as Ikramzhan Korgonbayev born in 1978 and his son as Almazbek Nazirbayev born in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC