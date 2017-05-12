09:13 Osh landslide: Bodies of father and son recovered, search for bodies of 19 continues

Bodies of a father and his son were recovered and 19 are still buried under the soil as landslide struck Ayu village in Osh region on April 29, the Ministry of Emergencies said. The bodies were found at 18:45 GMT+6 on May 2. The dead man was identified as Ikramzhan Korgonbayev born in 1978 and his son as Almazbek Nazirbayev born in 2013.

