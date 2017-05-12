09:13 Osh landslide: Bodies of father and son recovered, search for bodies of 19 continues
Bodies of a father and his son were recovered and 19 are still buried under the soil as landslide struck Ayu village in Osh region on April 29, the Ministry of Emergencies said. The bodies were found at 18:45 GMT+6 on May 2. The dead man was identified as Ikramzhan Korgonbayev born in 1978 and his son as Almazbek Nazirbayev born in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC