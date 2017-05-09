09:09 ICAO Council President highlights aviation's importance to...
The President of the ICAO Council, Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, delivered important aviation safety and sustainability messages during a series of high-level meetings last week in the Kyrgyz Republic, ICAO press office said. Visiting Bishkek at the invitation of the Kyrgyzstan Government, and accompanied by ICAO's European and North Atlantic Regional Director, Mr. Luis Fonseca de Almeida, President Aliu met with Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister, Mr. Souronbai Zheienbekov, as well as the Chief of Cabinet of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sapar Isakov.
