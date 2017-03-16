Russian metro bomb suspect a Muslim b...

Russian metro bomb suspect a Muslim born in central Asia - investigators

A Russian suicide bomber originally from mainly Muslim Kyrgyzstan detonated the explosives in a St Petersburg train carriage that killed 14 people and wounded 50, authorities said on Tuesday. A general view shows the abandoned house where Akbarzhon Jalilov, the main suspect in a blast in a St Petersburg train carriage on April 3, lived in the southern town of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, April 4, 2017.

