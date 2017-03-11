Russia metro attack staged by Kyrgyz suicide bomber: Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: A suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan was behind the explosion that killed 11 people and injured dozens more in the Saint Petersburg metro, security services in the Central Asian country said Tuesday. "The suicide bomber in the Saint Petersburg metro was a Kyrgyz national Akbarjon Djalilov... born in 1995," a spokesman for the country's security services told AFP.
