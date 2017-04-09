Kyrgyzstan declares day of mourning f...

Kyrgyzstan declares day of mourning for those killed under landslide

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector April 30 in Kyrgyzstan has been declared a day of mourning for those killed under a landslide in Uzgen town of the country, 24.kg information agency reported. On April 29, 2017, a landslide occurred in Ayuu village of Zerger district in the Uzgen town of Osh region in Kyrgyzstan, resulting in human casualties, the document said.

